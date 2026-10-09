Time & Location

Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Fall into a time machine and let the 90s rise!

Reno, it’s officially flannel season, and As If! is taking over the stage at Reno Public Market on Saturday, November 14th for a high-octane 90s-night-worth-rewinding!

The air is getting colder, but we’re turning up the heat with all your favorite grunge, alternative, and pop-punk anthems. Grab a seasonal drink from the bar, hit the food hall, and let’s celebrate autumn the right way—with heavy bass, loud guitars, epic choruses and no worries.

Tell your friends, ditch your dial-up, and get down here. Missing this show? As if!

Admission: FREE

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/90s-night-with-as-if-at-reno-public-market-1