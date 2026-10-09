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90s Night with As If! at Reno Public Market

90s Night with As If! at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Fall into a time machine and let the 90s rise!
Reno, it’s officially flannel season, and As If! is taking over the stage at Reno Public Market on Saturday, November 14th for a high-octane 90s-night-worth-rewinding!
The air is getting colder, but we’re turning up the heat with all your favorite grunge, alternative, and pop-punk anthems. Grab a seasonal drink from the bar, hit the food hall, and let’s celebrate autumn the right way—with heavy bass, loud guitars, epic choruses and no worries.
Tell your friends, ditch your dial-up, and get down here. Missing this show? As if!
Admission: FREE

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/90s-night-with-as-if-at-reno-public-market-1

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com