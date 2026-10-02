Adopt Joy with PetSmart Saturday, October 24

Your new best friend might be waiting for you at PetSmart!

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for our next Adopt Joy adoption event at PetSmart Los Altos, where adoptable pets will be out in the community and ready to meet their future families.

Stop by to meet SPCA-NN pets, talk with our adoption team, learn more about who might be the right fit for your home, and even complete a same-day adoption.

Saturday, October 24 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

or until all attending pets have been adopted

PetSmart Los Altos

255 Los Altos Pkwy., Sparks, NV

Adoptions are first come, first considered. Standard SPCA-NN adoption fees apply. Families adopting a puppy must have children ages 5 or older.

The attending pet lineup will be announced during the week leading up to the event, so follow SPCA of Northern Nevada on social media for the big reveal!

We’re grateful to PetSmart Los Altos for helping us bring adoptable pets beyond the Adoption Center and into the community, creating even more opportunities for pets and people to find each other.

Learn more about Adopt Joy and explore adoptable pets at SPCANEVADA.ORG.