Ales and Tails at Animal Ark

It's back! Animal Ark is hosting our annual Ales & Tails event from 10:00am–4:30pm on Saturday, July 18. This popular 21+ event offers guests the opportunity to enjoy local craft beverages while spending an evening among the animals.

Featured beverage vendors will include local favorites such as 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, Great Basin Brewing Company, Pigeon Head Brewery, Fox Brewing Company, and additional local craft beverage providers. The event will also feature animal activities, games, crafts, food trucks, and opportunities to explore the sanctuary in a unique atmosphere designed specifically for adult guests.