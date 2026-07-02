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Andy y su Orquesta Callao for Artown at Reno Public Market

Andy y su Orquesta Callao for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 26, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Andy y su Orquesta Callao is a 10 member salsa music groups based in the SF Bay Area. The group was founded in 2004 by Andy Gutierrez, a singer from Peru who performed for Band Kache and Kalichin before starting his own group. Orquesta Callao is now a staple in the Bay Area salsa music scene, playing regularly in venues around the Bay Area including GlasKat, Roccapulco, and Cafe Cocomo as well as at festivals such as the Fillmore Salsa Festival. The group is playing as part of Viva el Peru!. Celebrating the culture, cuisine, and music of Peru. Members are Andy Gutierrez (Director & Singer), Ruby Rumbera (Singer), Aries Fuego (Singer), Sergio Duran (Percusion), Ivan Lino Montes (Percusion), Jake Jacobs (Percusion), Ryan Chesire (Percusion), Carlos Ramirez (Base), Jose Soto (Piano), Mara Fox (Brass), John (Brass), Rolf (Brass), Nathan (Brass), and more.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/andy-y-su-orquesta-callao-for-artown

Reno Public Market
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com