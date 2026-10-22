Arizona Jones LIVE: Halloween Party at Reno Public Market!

GET READY TO BOO-GIE, RENO!This Halloween Weekend, Arizona Jones is bringing the grooves, the costumes, and a whole lot of spooky fun to Reno Public Market!Join us Friday, October 30, from 7–10PM for a FREE Halloween-themed night of live music, dancing, and unforgettable entertainment!Known for their high-energy performances and rockin' spin on classic R&B hits from the '60s and '70s, Arizona Jones will have you dancing to legendary sounds inspired by Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and more!WHAT TO EXPECT:

Live music from Arizona Jones

Halloween costumes encouraged!

Classic R&B, soul, and dance-floor favorites

Seasonal cocktails from Honey Bar

Delicious eats from Reno Public Market's food vendors

A spooktacular night of music and fun!Friday, October 30, 2026

7–10PM

Reno Public Market | Reno, NV

FREE & OPEN TO EVERYONE!Come dressed in your Halloween best, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for a frightfully good time!Tag your friends, share this event, and let's make it a Halloween night to remember!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/arizona-jones-live-at-reno-public-market-12