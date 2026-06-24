Artown Family Fun: Circus Bella AH HA for Artown! | Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 11, 2026, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

About the Event

Circus Bella returns for the 19th year of Circus in the Parks! Step into the splendid silliness of AH HA! - A high-spirited romp bursting with hijinks, hilarity, and heart. This fast-paced, 60-minute performance puts a fresh spin on the classic one-ring circus, blending daring feats with playful mischief and Circus Bella's signature sparkle. Audiences of all ages will be swept up in the magic as a vibrant troupe of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and clowns take the ring. Underscored by the LIVE music of the Circus Bella All-Star Band All, AH HA! is a joyful, high-flying celebration of community, connection, and pure circus delight. And best of all—it's completely FREE.

Show Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/artown-family-fun-circus-bella-ah-ha-for-artown-2026-07-11-15-00

