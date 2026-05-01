Bella Voce Spring Concert
Bella Voce Spring Concert
Bella Voce, northern Nevada's premier treble chorus, invites you to join us for our annual spring concert. Under the direction of Jennifer Tibben, we are exploring the theme of "Home" in several ways, both thought-provoking and cheerful, classical and contemporary. Some of our music has a cello accompanist. Join us for live choral music and enjoy the magical marriage of music and poetry coming together to lighten our loads and clear our heads!
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Voce Treble Ensemble
bellavocereno@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nbp8892@gmail.com
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
200 Island AvenueReno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org