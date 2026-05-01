Bella Voce Spring Concert

Bella Voce, northern Nevada's premier treble chorus, invites you to join us for our annual spring concert. Under the direction of Jennifer Tibben, we are exploring the theme of "Home" in several ways, both thought-provoking and cheerful, classical and contemporary. Some of our music has a cello accompanist. Join us for live choral music and enjoy the magical marriage of music and poetry coming together to lighten our loads and clear our heads!