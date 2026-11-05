Big Brothers Big Sisters Bigs Bingo Night!

This event is 18+ and not for Littles. Whether you’re a current Big, a Big in progress, or a dedicated volunteer, we need your help to spread the word. Bring a friend, coworker, or neighbor who would make an incredible mentor and show them what our BBBSNN community is all about! Right now, young people across Northern Nevada are waiting for a supportive mentor to walk alongside them. That’s why we’re gathering our community for an evening of celebration, high-stakes BINGO, and direct action to help recruit new Bigs.

Enjoy complimentary appetizers (breakfast for dinner!!) and drinks, then jump into 5 thrilling rounds of BINGO and prizes. This year’s prizes include gift cards, cookbooks, and more!

WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 2027

TIME: 5:30 – 7:30 PM (BINGO kicks off at 6:00 PM!)

WHERE: Squeeze In – (After Hours)

WHO: Current Bigs (plus a friend who should become a Big!), Bigs in progress, and volunteers

Come for the prizes, stay for the mission, and help us match every kid on our waiting list.