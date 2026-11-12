Carson City Classic Cinema Collective (C5) at the Brewery Arts Center

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a 1989 American Christmas slapstick comedy film and the third installment in National Lampoon magazine’s Vacation film series. It was directed by Jeremiah Chechik and written and produced by John Hughes. The film’s ensemble cast is led by Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Randy Quaid, while also featuring Mae Questel in her final film role before her death in 1998.

Inspired by Hughes’s short story, “Christmas ’59”, published in National Lampoon, the film tells the story of Clark Griswold’s efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas, even as those efforts take a chaotic turn for the worse.

Doors open at 7, show starts at 7:30pm.

Drinks and snacks included! Costumes strongly encouraged!

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