Carson City Classic Cinema Collective (C5) at the Brewery Arts Center

The holidays have always had a way of bringing out the chaos, comedy, and heartfelt moments of coming home—and Home for the Holidays celebrates that timeless tradition on the big screen. This special screening pairs an early silent-era comedy with one of the most beloved (and relatable) holiday road-trip films of all time.

We’ll begin with His Mother’s Thanksgiving (1910), a charming silent short that captures the early days of cinematic comedy and the universal desire to make it home in time for the holidays. Then, buckle up for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987), John Hughes’ classic Thanksgiving comedy that turns missed connections, travel disasters, and unlikely friendships into a surprisingly tender holiday story.

This holiday season, join us for a laughter-filled evening about family, frustration, and finding your way home—just in time for the holidays.

Doors open at 7, show starts at 7:30pm.

Become an Ally member of the Brewery Arts Center and enjoy all the films we show for FREE!