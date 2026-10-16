Carson City Ghost Walk - Day Tours - Into The Mystic

CARSON CITY’S GHOST WALKING TOURS

CELEBRATES 33rd SEASON

Into The Mystic

Natural & Supernatural Magic

CARSON CITY’S 33rd ANNUAL GHOST WALK – DAY TOURS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th, 2026

ALL day October Ghost Walk – Saturday, OCTOBER 24, 2026

2 Hour Long Walking Tours Leave Beginning at 10 am

This October the locally sourced Carson City Ghost Walk explores Carson City’s rich and intriguing history, celebrating 33 years as we narrate and theatrically embrace Carson City’s beautiful Victorian westside in these special "by the light of day" walking tours led by our Spirit Wranglers - experienced local guides. These ghostly and witty community spirits lead you through haunted historical West Side neighborhoods, highlighting the stories and legends of the Wild West town. This season our theme is Into The Mystic where natural & supernatural magic will come to life on each tour.

This is officially the 33rd season of the Carson City Ghost Walk. October’s fall days create a delightfully spooky and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history. Hear about lingering spirits of the long ago centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and gossip from the past. This is a spirit lead, guided walking tour of the downtown district’s west side historic homes and businesses. Some homes and businesses enjoy indoor tours.

Tours meet at The McFadden Plaza in downtown Carson City.

These scheduled tours leave rain or shine. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before the walk begins. Dress for the weather and for the walk - you may come in costume.

Location: Tours depart from 3rd and Curry Street - The McFadden Plaza on Curry Street adjacent to the St. Charles Hotel (The Fox BrewPub).

Times: Tours depart every 1/2 hour starting at 10 am. As tours fill up the last tour will potentially depart at 2 pm.

Features: The west side of Carson City was settled in the late 1850’s at the beginning of the largest silver rush in history. It was a time of great prosperity, discovery and excitement as Nevada became the “battle born” state in 1864. We will have the opportunity to tour a handful of homes on Carson City’s west side, including The Prang House, local churches like St. Peters and the property of The Governor's Mansion.

Not Allowed: Please no pets on the tours for the safety, comfort and ability to enter private residences.

