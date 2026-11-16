Carson City Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo — Saturday
Carson City Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo — Saturday
The Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo returns to Carson City Community Center, 851 E William St, Carson City, Nevada 89701, on Saturday, March 20, 2027. General admission runs 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; VIP early entry begins at 9 a.m. The weekend continues Sunday, March 21, from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Meet breeders and vendors and explore reptiles, exotic pets, and supplies. Please leave pets at home. Official event details and advance tickets: https://showmereptileshow.com/carson-city-nevada-reptile-show
Carson City Community Center
$15 general; $20 VIP at the door
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
resources@showmereptileshows.com
Carson City Community Center
851 E William St, Carson CityCarson City, Nevada 89701
(775) 887-2290
rosineb@hotmail.com