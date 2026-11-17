The Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo returns to Carson City Community Center, 851 E William St, Carson City, Nevada 89701, on Saturday, June 5, 2027. General admission runs 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; VIP early entry begins at 9 a.m. Meet breeders and vendors and explore reptiles, exotic pets, and supplies. Please leave pets at home. Official event details and advance tickets: https://showmereptileshow.com/carson-city-nevada-reptile-show