CELEBRATE DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT RENO PUBLIC MARKET!

Time & Location

Nov 01, 2026, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Join us on Sunday, November 1, from 5–9 PM for a beautiful evening celebrating Latino culture, creativity, family, and tradition at our Day of the Dead Celebration: Quinceañeras & Catrinas!

This special community celebration brings together the elegance of quinceañera traditions and the iconic beauty of Catrinas through music, dance, art, and cultural performances.

GIVE YOUR QUINCEAÑERA DRESS A SECOND LIFE!

Have a quinceañera gown tucked away in your closet? It's time to bring it back to life! Transform your treasured dress into a stunning Catrina creation and celebrate your heritage in a whole new way.

BEST QUINCEAÑERA CATRINA GOWN & MAKEUP TRANSFORMATION CONTEST

Show off your creativity for a chance to win prizes and gifts valued at over $2,000, including a hair transformation by professional stylist Manny Salazar, plus exciting surprises!

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & CULTURAL PERFORMANCES

Live music by GRUPO ELIUD – Bringing the energy and music that young audiences love!

Giant Catrinas presented by Latino Arte & Culture

Special choreography by Kevin Ed Carbajal

Quinceañeras & Chambelanes Show featuring Ballet Pueblo Nuevo

Festive entertainment from Los Cabezones

Music by DJ Mo Ayala

A CELEBRATION FOR ALL GENERATIONS

Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed, celebrate cherished memories, and embrace the traditions that connect us.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and experience an unforgettable evening of cultural expression, community, and celebration!

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS & COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Liz Ordonez – Your Health Insurance Provider, Merry Maids, CS Insurance, Casa de Salud, La Paloma Funeral, NorthTowne Insurance, and Paquetería Paisanos, De La Barca, Jalisco. American Furniture.

Celebrate your roots. Honor your traditions. Reimagine your quinceañera gown.

Everyone is welcome to join us for this special Día de los Muertos celebration at Reno Public Market!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/celebrate-dia-de-los-muertos-at-reno-public-market