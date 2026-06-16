Cellista Cello and Aerial Silks Performance for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 11, 2026, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Los Angeles-based Cellista is a composer and aerialist specializing in static trapeze. She creates stage poems (narrative multimedia works) after those of the artist Jean Cocteau, which juxtapose seemingly disparate elements. Her stage poems are acts of resistance art; investigating the ruptures of daily life. They are politically concerned, observant, and revealing; breaking down the borders between audiences and performers, disciplines, and genres. Fresh off her 2021 Lincoln Center debut, Cellista is a sought after collaborator. She has worked with Grammy-nominated artist Tanya Donelly, producer John Vanderslice, Troyboi, Don McLean, Casey Crescenzo (The Dear Hunter), Van Dyke Parks, Tony! Toni! Toné! and Pam the Funkstress. Her compositions and performances have been heard on film and TV including PBS; She has appeared as an extra on the TV shows Better Things and Will & Grace playing her cello. Most recently, she composed music for the true-crime reality show The Real Murders of Orange County.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/cellista-cello-and-aerial-silks-performance-for-artown