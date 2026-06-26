Celtic Celebration for Artown at Reno Public Market
Celtic Celebration for Artown at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Jul 17, 2026, 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich traditions and vibrant culture of the Celts at Reno Public Market's Celtic Night! Join us for this special joint gathering of the Sons & Daughters of Erin (irishnevada.org) and Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (nvssc.org) as we come together to celebrate Celtic cuisine, heritage, music, dance, and more. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with captivating performances by talented artists.
This is an Artown 2026 event.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/celtic-celebration-for-artown
Reno Public Market
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com