Celtic Celebration for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 17, 2026, 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich traditions and vibrant culture of the Celts at Reno Public Market's Celtic Night! Join us for this special joint gathering of the Sons & Daughters of Erin (irishnevada.org) and Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (nvssc.org) as we come together to celebrate Celtic cuisine, heritage, music, dance, and more. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with captivating performances by talented artists.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/celtic-celebration-for-artown