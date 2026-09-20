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Chamber Music Unbound Presents "These Truths"

Chamber Music Unbound Presents "These Truths"

The Felici Piano Trio and guest Kevin Hsu, viola, perform chamber music by Haydn, Luise Adolpha Le Beau, and Brahms (his gripping Piano Quartet opus 60).

Cerro Coso College
$30/$25/$10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
ChamberMusicUnbound.org

Artist Group Info

felicitrio@gmail.com
Cerro Coso College
100 College Parkway
Mammoth Lakes, California 93546