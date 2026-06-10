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Classical Tahoe: Family Concert and Music Maker's Faire

Classical Tahoe: Family Concert and Music Maker's Faire

A learning and fun-filled family event, featuring students from the Greater Tahoe-Truckee-Reno area in performance with small ensembles from Classical Tahoe. Music and science stations provided by the Nevada Discovery Museum. Fun for all!

Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
Adults, $10; Children $5
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club
Incline Village, Nevada 89451