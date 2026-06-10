Classical Tahoe: Family Concert and Music Maker's Faire
Classical Tahoe: Family Concert and Music Maker's Faire
A learning and fun-filled family event, featuring students from the Greater Tahoe-Truckee-Reno area in performance with small ensembles from Classical Tahoe. Music and science stations provided by the Nevada Discovery Museum. Fun for all!
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
Adults, $10; Children $5
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451