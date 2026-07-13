CMYK FESTIVAL 2026

COLOR | MUSIC | YOGA | KEBABS

CMYK Festival 2026 is back in Reno on 08.22.26 | 2-8 PM at the Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

Featuring an amazing line-up of Live Bands | DJs | Performances | Yoga | Color Throws (Every 1/2 hour from 2-5 PM only) | Kids Zone | Arts & Crafts | Food & Drinks* | & More...

No Color after 5 pm.

Sets By:

Ron Deazy

Moxy Ruckus

Erika Malone

DJ Manny

More Performers coming up...

F&B

Saltwater Tavern

Squeeze Play Lemonade

Juve's Raspados

More Food Vendors coming up...

Performing Artists looking for an opportunity may email / text us directly for auditions.

No outside color allowed. Color used at the event is food grade cornstarch & is bio-degradable.

Limited Early Bird discounted tickets: https://www.neteffectmedia.com/event-tickets/cmyk-festival-reno-2026/

Booths | Sponsorship opportunities: 408 573 7307 // sales@neteffectmedia.com

Camera crews would be recording this event. Some of the event footage may be used for promotional purposes. Your photo or video may be part of the footage. If you have any objection to your photo or video being used, please email us at sales@neteffectmedia.com and let us know. We respect your privacy!

*MUST BE 21 & ABOVE TO PURCHASE ANY ALCOHOLIC DRINKS.