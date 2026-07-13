CMYK FESTIVAL 2026
CMYK FESTIVAL 2026
CMYK FESTIVAL 2026
COLOR | MUSIC | YOGA | KEBABS
CMYK Festival 2026 is back in Reno on 08.22.26 | 2-8 PM at the Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
Featuring an amazing line-up of Live Bands | DJs | Performances | Yoga | Color Throws (Every 1/2 hour from 2-5 PM only) | Kids Zone | Arts & Crafts | Food & Drinks* | & More...
No Color after 5 pm.
Sets By:
Ron Deazy
Moxy Ruckus
Erika Malone
DJ Manny
More Performers coming up...
F&B
Saltwater Tavern
Squeeze Play Lemonade
Juve's Raspados
More Food Vendors coming up...
Performing Artists looking for an opportunity may email / text us directly for auditions.
No outside color allowed. Color used at the event is food grade cornstarch & is bio-degradable.
Limited Early Bird discounted tickets: https://www.neteffectmedia.com/event-tickets/cmyk-festival-reno-2026/
Booths | Sponsorship opportunities: 408 573 7307 // sales@neteffectmedia.com
Camera crews would be recording this event. Some of the event footage may be used for promotional purposes. Your photo or video may be part of the footage. If you have any objection to your photo or video being used, please email us at sales@neteffectmedia.com and let us know. We respect your privacy!
*MUST BE 21 & ABOVE TO PURCHASE ANY ALCOHOLIC DRINKS.