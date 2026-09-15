CODEPINK Reno Movie Screening: Seeds For Liberation

CODEPINK Reno is proud to present Seeds For Liberation a documentary by director Matthew Solomon.

Join CODEPINK Reno for this FREE screening of Seeds For Liberation 1h 32m. Seeds For Liberation was born out of a deep urgency — not just to document, but to connect. The events of October 7, 2023, became a global flashpoint, but for many, they marked a continuation of a struggle nearly eight decades in the making. As a filmmaker, Director Matthew Solomon wanted to center Palestinian voices while also situating their liberation within a broader legacy of anti-imperialist and decolonial movements — from Black resistance in the U.S. to Chicano activism and beyond. In a world saturated with filtered narratives and state-sponsored erasure, social media has cracked open a window — giving us raw, direct access to the truths on the ground. This film asks: What does solidarity truly look like? And how do our struggles for justice — across geography, race, and history — grow from the same seed?

There will be pizza and drinks available. We will also have a Q&A after the screening.

For more information about the film visit https://www.seedsforliberationmovie.com/