Coppelia
Coppelia
Sierra Nevada Ballet presents Coppelia, a hilarious classic ballet about a man who falls in love with his invention. This flagship production of SNB’s 25th season is based on E.T.A. Hoffman's story and tells a tale of sneakery, imaginary magic, and drifting love. Choreographed by Rosine Bena and Ananda Bena-Weber, Coppelia features beautiful sets and costumes, and a cast of over 40 dancers. Three performances only:
July 25, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno.
July 27, Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.
August 1, Carson City Community Center.
The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
$41 - $64
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Nevada Ballet
775-360-8663
rosineb@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
judyrounds1@gmail.com
The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
100 South Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89521
7754341050
boxoffice@pioneercenter.com