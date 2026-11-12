🎄🤠 SANTA'S TRADING HIS SLEIGH FOR COWBOY BOOTS! 🎅👢

YEEHAW & HO HO HO! 🎄 Get ready to boot scoot your way into the holiday season because Country Brunch is getting a CHRISTMAS MAKEOVER at Reno Public Market!

Dust off your cowboy boots, throw on your favorite ugly Christmas sweater, and get ready for an afternoon of country music, line dancing, holiday shopping, and festive fun! 🎶✨

📅 Saturday, December 5, 2026

⏰ 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

📍 Reno Public Market | Reno, Nevada

🎟️ FREE ADMISSION & FREE LINE DANCING LESSONS!

🎅 DRESS UP & GET FESTIVE!

We're bringing a little North Pole magic to the Wild West! Break out your Santa hats, Christmas sweaters, festive cowboy boots, holiday pajamas, or your best country Christmas outfit! The more festive, the better!

👢 BOOT SCOOTIN' CHRISTMAS FUN!

Join DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B Dancin' for FREE country line dancing lessons, toe-tapping country hits, and a whole lot of holiday cheer!

Whether you're a seasoned line dancer or have two left boots, everyone's welcome! Our instructors will guide you through the moves so you can dance, laugh, and celebrate with the whole crew.

🎁 SHOP DECK THE HALLS!

Make a day of it and get some Christmas shopping done at Deck the Halls! Browse festive finds, discover holiday gifts, and check a few names off your Christmas list while enjoying all the fun at Reno Public Market.

🎄 WHAT TO EXPECT:

🤠 FREE country line dancing lessons

🎶 Country music with DJ Jeremy McGuigan

👢 Dancing with Sara B Dancin'

🎅 Festive Christmas outfits encouraged

🎁 Holiday shopping at Deck the Halls

🍔 Delicious food from RPM's local food vendors

🍹 Drinks, friends, and plenty of holiday cheer!

❤️ BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY!

Round up your friends, grab your family, and get ready for a Christmas celebration with a country twist! Whether you're coming to dance, shop, eat, or simply soak up the holiday spirit, there's something for everyone!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/country-brunch-christmas-special-free-line-dancing-at-reno-public-market