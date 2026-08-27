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Creek Day 2026

Creek Day 2026

Alpine Watershed Group (AWG) invites you to join us for Creek Day 2026—a morning of watershed restoration projects in Alpine County on Saturday, September 19, starting at 9 a.m. at Markleeville Library Park. Please visit AWG’s webpage

for more information and to RSVP. We are encouraging volunteers to RSVP by filling out AWG's waiver so that we can send them event reminders and inform them of any last minute safety or weather concerns that may impact the event. If you are volunteering with a group, please list the name of the group on page 2 when completing the RSVP form.

Volunteer options include picking up trash or helping with restoration projects in Hope Valley or Faith Valley. No experience is necessary. During the workday, there will be environmental education activities and a water-themed storytime for younger children and their families at Markleeville Library.

Event contact: Headwaters Coordinator Bella Kurtz, isabella@alpinewatershedgroup.org or (530) 694-2327

Markleeville Library Park
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alpine Watershed Group
(530) 694-2327
awg.rachel@gmail.com
www.alpinewatershedgroup.org
Markleeville Library Park
270 Laramie Street
Markleeville, California 96120
(530) 694-2327
awg.isabella@gmail.com
https://www.alpinewatershedgroup.org/creek-day