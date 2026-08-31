Dance Showcase Night Presented by Luminescent Dance Team at RPM

Time & Location

Sep 25, 2026, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Join Reno Public Market and Luminescent Dance Team for Dance Showcase Night, an evening of live dance performances, music, and an open dance floor!

Reno/Sparks-based Luminescent Dance Team is bringing their energy back to the Reno Public Market stage with performances showcasing K-Pop and an expanding mix of dance styles. Whether you’re a longtime K-Pop fan, a dancer yourself, or just looking for something fun to do in Reno, everyone is invited to come watch, dance, and be part of the night.

Following the showcase, the floor opens up for a random-play dance session featuring K-Pop favorites, classics, and more. Grab your friends, hit the dance floor, and show off your moves—or hang back and enjoy the performances!

Come early, grab dinner and drinks from Reno Public Market’s Food Hall, and make a night of it.

Free + All Ages

Bring your crew and get ready to dance!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/dance-showcase-night-presented-by-luminescent-dance-team

