Dancing at Bartley
Dancing at Bartley
Enjoy stunning dance, new contemporary works, and a performance by international tap star Sam Weber during Sierra Nevada Ballet’s FREE concert at Bartley Ranch on July 5th. This incredible performance features Cami Thompson and the Cami Thompson Trio, a sneak peek of their 25th Anniversary season, musicians from the Steinway Piano Society, and more.
Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
FREE
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Nevada Ballet
775-360-8663
rosineb@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
judyrounds1@gmail.com
Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
6000 Bartley Ranch RoadReno, Nevada 89511
(775) 828-6660