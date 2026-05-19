© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Dancing at Bartley

Dancing at Bartley

Enjoy stunning dance, new contemporary works, and a performance by international tap star Sam Weber during Sierra Nevada Ballet’s FREE concert at Bartley Ranch on July 5th. This incredible performance features Cami Thompson and the Cami Thompson Trio, a sneak peek of their 25th Anniversary season, musicians from the Steinway Piano Society, and more.

Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
FREE
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Nevada Ballet
775-360-8663
rosineb@hotmail.com
www.sierranevadaballet.org

Artist Group Info

judyrounds1@gmail.com
Judith A. Rounds
Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
6000 Bartley Ranch Road
Reno, Nevada 89511
(775) 828-6660
https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/specialty_facilities/hawkins_amphitheater.php