Earles of Newtown for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Earles of Newtown is a Nevada City-based, eight-piece Americana band known for its high-energy blend of Hot Jazz, gypsy jazz, and Western Swing. Led by trumpeter Earle Ford and washboardist/singer Chad Conner Crow, the band delivers lively, vaudevillian-inspired performances that combine vintage charm with modern flair. Featuring original music and back-alley blues, their sound draws inspiration from early jazz traditions while bringing a fresh, engaging stage presence that keeps audiences entertained. With dynamic instrumentation and spirited arrangements, Earles of Newtown creates a fun and memorable live music experience that celebrates the rich history of American roots music.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/earles-of-newtown-for-artown