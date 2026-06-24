Join LGBTQ Outdoors for Easy Arboretum Walk at Rancho San Rafael Park, a free, low-pressure community walk through the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Garden in Reno.

This event is open to LGBTQIA+ community members and allies who want to connect outdoors, enjoy fresh air, meet others, and experience a welcoming community space in Northern Nevada. The walk is designed to be approachable, inclusive, and connection-focused, not competitive.

LGBTQ Outdoors is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to connecting the LGBTQIA+ community with nature through inclusive outdoor experiences, local chapter events, and community-building opportunities.

This Reno event is part of an effort to help more LGBTQIA+ people and allies in Northern Nevada know that LGBTQ Outdoors exists locally and that they are welcome to participate in future events.

Event details and registration: https://www.lgbtqoutdoors.com/events/binns07022026

Nevada Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lgbtoutdoorsnv/