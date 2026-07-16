© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EncompassLive Community Concert

EncompassLive Community Concert

Encompass Live is a community benefit concert happening Wednesday, August 19th, 2026, from 4 PM–10 PM at AleWorX @ the Y and the Cocktail Corner in South Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature live music, local sponsors, raffles, vendors, food, drinks, and community support while raising awareness and funds for Encompass Youth, a local nonprofit serving children and transitional-age youth ages 12–24 through programs that help build stability, independence, and opportunity.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX @ the Y & The Cocktail Corner
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Encompass Youth
encompassyouth.org
Lake Tahoe AleWorX @ the Y & The Cocktail Corner
2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd
South Lake Tahoe, California 96150
5306000442
https://laketahoealeworx.com/the-y/