EncompassLive Community Concert

Encompass Live is a community benefit concert happening Wednesday, August 19th, 2026, from 4 PM–10 PM at AleWorX @ the Y and the Cocktail Corner in South Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature live music, local sponsors, raffles, vendors, food, drinks, and community support while raising awareness and funds for Encompass Youth, a local nonprofit serving children and transitional-age youth ages 12–24 through programs that help build stability, independence, and opportunity.