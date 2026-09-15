FREE Community Spay/Neuter Clinic

Affordable veterinary care should be within reach for every pet family.

SPCA of Northern Nevada, Washoe County Regional Animal Services, and Animal Balance are partnering to provide a FREE three-day spay/neuter clinic for qualifying northern Nevada residents on October 16–18, 2026.

Over the course of the clinic, the partners hope to provide up to 200 pets with free spay/neuter surgery, essential vaccines, and a microchip, helping families access preventative veterinary care while reducing unwanted litters and pet homelessness in our community.

Clinic Dates: October 16–18, beginning at 7 a.m.

Location: Washoe County Regional Animal Services, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite A, Reno, NV

Cost: FREE

Appointments are required.

Who Is Eligible?

The clinic is available to Northern Nevada residents with a combined household income of $60,000 or less per year.

The clinic can serve:

- Cats from family homes

- Dogs weighing 90 pounds or less

For the safety of participating pets, brachycephalic dogs, dogs over 90 pounds, and feral or community cats cannot be accommodated through this clinic.

Registration opens Tuesday, September 22 at 8 a.m. through the SPCA of Northern Nevada website. Space is limited and appointments are expected to fill quickly.

Spaying and neutering supports the health and well-being of our pets while helping prevent unwanted litters before they begin. This clinic is one more way local organizations are working together to make preventative care more accessible for pets and the people who love them.