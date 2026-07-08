FREE Community Summer Celebration – Tabernacle Choir, Live Local Music, Games, Fireworks

FREE Community Summer Celebration – Tabernacle Choir, Live Local Music, Games, and Fireworks

Local Bands, World-Renowned Tabernacle Choir with Special Guest Donny Osmond and Others, Fun, Inspiration, and Fireworks

Celebrating our community as part of Artown 2026, this event features family-friendly live local bands, an exclusive screening of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square “Songs of Hope” concert with special guests Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, and Sebastian Arcelus.

There will also be fun activities staged throughout the stadium, including:

- Carnival games

- Scavenger hunts

- Concessions*

- Service opportunities

- Dazzling fireworks show finale

Sit and enjoy the inspiring music, participate in the fun, or do both—at the same time. It’s going to be a very special summer evening.

All ages welcome. Tickets are FREE but required for admission (and they are limited), so reserve spots now!

Bring friends or come and make new ones at the free Community Summer Celebration!

Limited stadium parking is available for $10 + tax.

* Concessions available at Greater Nevada Field for purchase. Greater Nevada Field has a clear bag policy, does not allow outside food or beverages, and is 100% cashless.