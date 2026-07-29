Furever Home Bowl
Furever Home Bowl
Join Nevada Humane Society for Furever Home Bowl, a fun-filled evening of bowling that helps support pets waiting for loving homes. Gather your family, friends, or coworkers, enjoy a night at the National Bowling Stadium, and make a difference for animals in our community, one strike at a time!
National Bowling Stadium
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority
Info@renotahoe.com
Artist Group Info
Nevada Humane Society
marketing@nevadahumanesociety.org
National Bowling Stadium
300 N. Center St.Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800