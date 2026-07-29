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Furever Home Bowl

Furever Home Bowl

Join Nevada Humane Society for Furever Home Bowl, a fun-filled evening of bowling that helps support pets waiting for loving homes. Gather your family, friends, or coworkers, enjoy a night at the National Bowling Stadium, and make a difference for animals in our community, one strike at a time!

National Bowling Stadium
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority
Info@renotahoe.com
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/

Artist Group Info

Nevada Humane Society
marketing@nevadahumanesociety.org
https://nevadahumanesociety.org/
National Bowling Stadium
300 N. Center St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/event-venues/national-bowling-stadium/