Our 2026 Giving Tuesday campaign is HERE, and starting today, your generosity can make TWICE the difference for pets in need!

Pets bring us together. Caring for them takes all of us.

Every day, pets across northern Nevada depend on SPCA-NN for lifesaving care, a safe place to land, and the chance at a healthier, happier future. As the cost of providing that care continues to rise, we're counting on our community to help us keep showing up.

Our goal: Raise $200,000 by December 4 to continue making rescue, medical care, and affordable veterinary services possible for the pets and people who need them. And thanks to a generous matching gift, every donation made through December 4 will be MATCHED dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000!

Whether you've supported our mission for years or are joining us for the first time, YOU have the power to make a difference.

What we DO matters. What you GIVE matters.

Give today to DOUBLE your impact and help us continue caring for the next pet who needs us.

https://spcanevada.org/giving-tuesday-2026/