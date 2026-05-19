© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Grand Performance Showcase

Grand Performance Showcase

Experience beautiful dance, music, and theater as Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a FREE Grand Performance Showcase from 2 to 4:30 on May 31st. This exciting event features artists from Sierra Nevada Ballet, the Steinway Piano Society, and Sierra School of Performing Arts in their Reno home at 500 East Moana Lane. Space is limited, so call to reserve your free tickets today at 775-360-8663.

Sierra Nevada Ballet
FREE
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Nevada Ballet
775-360-8663
rosineb@hotmail.com
www.sierranevadaballet.org

Artist Group Info

judyrounds1@gmail.com
Judith A. Rounds
Sierra Nevada Ballet
500 E. Moana Lane
Reno, Nevada 89502
775-360-8663
hello@sierranevadaballet.org
https://sierranevadaballet.org/