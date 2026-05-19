Grand Performance Showcase
Grand Performance Showcase
Experience beautiful dance, music, and theater as Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a FREE Grand Performance Showcase from 2 to 4:30 on May 31st. This exciting event features artists from Sierra Nevada Ballet, the Steinway Piano Society, and Sierra School of Performing Arts in their Reno home at 500 East Moana Lane. Space is limited, so call to reserve your free tickets today at 775-360-8663.
Sierra Nevada Ballet
FREE
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Nevada Ballet
775-360-8663
rosineb@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
judyrounds1@gmail.com
Sierra Nevada Ballet
500 E. Moana LaneReno, Nevada 89502
775-360-8663
hello@sierranevadaballet.org