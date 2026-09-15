Hands Off Our Vote Training Session

We’ve all seen the rise in authoritarianism – from ICE murders and general cruelty, to limitations of free speech, to the current efforts to keep people from voting so they can control our elections and seize more power – but we can stop it by taking action together.

Join your neighbors on Saturday, September 26th from 12-5pm in Reno for a training that covers what authoritarianism looks like, what movements have done around the world to defeat it, and how you can take action with local groups in Reno.

Whether you’re new or experienced with political activism, come and get the playbook to protect and perfect our democracy in 2026.

The training is free to attend, and we’ll provide snacks, drinks, and a sense of purpose and community. Register now and we hope to see you there!