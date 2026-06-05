HIGH GROUND: Sierra Club movie night + Q&A
HIGH GROUND: Sierra Club movie night + Q&A
HIGH GROUND: Sierra Club movie night + Q&A at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, Stateline, NV. Sunday 13 December 2026, 5:30pm. Sierra Club movie night, followed by a Q&A with Ken Yager, Ron Lykins and Tom DeVries.
Winter 1976. A plane carrying a smuggler's cargo goes missing over Yosemite. Months later, a group of broke young climbers from Camp 4 find the wreck in a frozen lake, get to the cargo first, and start a legend involving smugglers, federal agents, a mysterious black book and a death nobody can quite explain. HIGH GROUND took eight years to make, and many of the climbers, rangers and families involved tell the story on camera for the first time.
Tickets: https://www.highgroundfilm.com/t/caesars-republic-lake-tahoe-2026-12-13?s=kunr
Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
HIGH GROUND / Dash Pictures
highground@dashpictures.com
Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe
18 US Highway 50Stateline, Nevada 89449