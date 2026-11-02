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Honoring Rev. William C. Webb, Achievement Week scholarship luncheon fundraiser

Honoring Rev. William C. Webb, Achievement Week scholarship luncheon fundraiser

Nov. 14 luncheon honors local civic leader, raises funds for scholarships

Rev. William C. Webb, pastor emeritus of Second Baptist Church in Reno and a long-time advocate for education and other civic causes, is being honored for 70 years of membership in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and for his outstanding community service. Reno’s Alpha Nu Nu chapter of the international organization will recognize Webb during an Achievement Week fundraiser luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 12:30-2 p.m., UNR’s Knowledge Center Rotunda. The $70 donation per seat will help support scholarships for local high school students, including the annual William C. Webb Scholarship.

Rotunda room of the Mathewson - IGT Knowledge Center on UNR campus, main floor.
$70
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Reno's Alpha Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity - scholarship fundraiser luncheon
313-505-5121
Omega2026essay@gmail.com
https://oppf.org/
Rotunda room of the Mathewson - IGT Knowledge Center on UNR campus, main floor.
1664 N Virginia St
Reno, Nevada 89512
(775) 784-4636