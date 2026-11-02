Honoring Rev. William C. Webb, Achievement Week scholarship luncheon fundraiser

Nov. 14 luncheon honors local civic leader, raises funds for scholarships

Rev. William C. Webb, pastor emeritus of Second Baptist Church in Reno and a long-time advocate for education and other civic causes, is being honored for 70 years of membership in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and for his outstanding community service. Reno’s Alpha Nu Nu chapter of the international organization will recognize Webb during an Achievement Week fundraiser luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 12:30-2 p.m., UNR’s Knowledge Center Rotunda. The $70 donation per seat will help support scholarships for local high school students, including the annual William C. Webb Scholarship.