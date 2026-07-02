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I Am Hologram live at Shoe Tree Brewing

I Am Hologram live at Shoe Tree Brewing

Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at Shoe Tree Brewing in Minden on Thursday, July 30 at 6pm. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry, shaped by years on the road, 47 states, and more than 145,000 miles in a minivan.

Live performance playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3

Shows:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows

Shoe Tree Brewing — Minden
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

I Am Hologram
Anythingbutmainstreamrecords@gmail.com
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram
Shoe Tree Brewing — Minden
1758 U.S. Hwy 395 N Suite A
Minden, Nevada 89423
775-392-3793
https://www.shoetreebrewing.com