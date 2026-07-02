I Am Hologram live at Shoe Tree Brewing
I Am Hologram live at Shoe Tree Brewing
Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at Shoe Tree Brewing in Minden on Thursday, July 30 at 6pm. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry, shaped by years on the road, 47 states, and more than 145,000 miles in a minivan.
Live performance playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3
Shows:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows
Shoe Tree Brewing — Minden
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
I Am Hologram
Anythingbutmainstreamrecords@gmail.com
Shoe Tree Brewing — Minden
1758 U.S. Hwy 395 N Suite AMinden, Nevada 89423
775-392-3793