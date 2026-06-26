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Island of Black and White for Artown at Reno Public Market

Island of Black and White for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 18, 2026, 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

A fusion of rock, funk, blues, folk and reggae, IBW emerged from the foothills of El Dorado County in 2004.... As solid contributors to the local music scene in and around Sacramento for over a decade, Island of Black and White has established itself as a soulful, musical powerhouse. Having played for the heaving crowd of thousands... their music has gained a substantial and loyal following. IBW delivers high energy performances, playing a large variety of music, including originals and covers… and their energy is shared with the entire crowd. It is an experience, like no other.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/island-of-black-and-white-for-artown

Reno Public Market
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com