© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

June Bug: A Potentialist Art Party & Fundraiser

June Bug: A Potentialist Art Party & Fundraiser

Join us for our annual Potentialist Fundraiser!

This year the theme is June Bug! Get ready for many bug-rific creations! 🐞🪲🐜🐛

Featuring live music, artist performances, crafts, puppets and playful shenanigans!We'll also have over 30 local art vendors, food trucks, and tours of our 20,000 sqft immersive art exhibit!This is an all-ages event from 12pm - 8pm on Saturday, June 27th. We are calling all the weird and wonderful creatives and connoisseurs who make our arts community so vibrant, to come celebrate with us.

Band Lineup:

Heterophobia

Rigorous Proof

We're coming up on our 12th birthday and want to share it with you! ✨

The Potentialist Workshop
0 - 15
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Potentialist Workshop
7754444605
potentialistreno@gmail.com
https://www.upside-down-universe.com/

Artist Group Info

Pan Pantoja
enterthepan@yahoo.com
The Potentialist Workshop
836 E 2nd Street
Reno, Nevada 89502
7754444605
potentialistreno@gmail.com
www.upside-down-univers.com