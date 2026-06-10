June Bug: A Potentialist Art Party & Fundraiser

Join us for our annual Potentialist Fundraiser!

This year the theme is June Bug! Get ready for many bug-rific creations! 🐞🪲🐜🐛

Featuring live music, artist performances, crafts, puppets and playful shenanigans!We'll also have over 30 local art vendors, food trucks, and tours of our 20,000 sqft immersive art exhibit!This is an all-ages event from 12pm - 8pm on Saturday, June 27th. We are calling all the weird and wonderful creatives and connoisseurs who make our arts community so vibrant, to come celebrate with us.

Band Lineup:

Heterophobia

Rigorous Proof

We're coming up on our 12th birthday and want to share it with you! ✨