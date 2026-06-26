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Junkee Fashion Show for Artown at Reno Public Market

Junkee Fashion Show for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 19, 2026, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Join us for a vibrant celebration of creativity at the Junkee Fashion Show! This festival-inspired fashion show features bold, expressive looks designed and modeled by the talented team at Junkee Clothing Exchange. Blending eclectic festival style with recycled and reimagined pieces, each outfit showcases the employees' unique artistic vision. Join us at the main stage at Reno Public Market on Sunday, July 19th. The show starts at 3:00 PM sharp, so get there early!

This is an Artown 2026 event.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/junkee-fashion-show-for-artown

Reno Public Market
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com