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Kids Crafts with Doodle Your Soul. at Reno Public Market

Kids Crafts with Doodle Your Soul. at Reno Public Market

Doodle Your Soul is back with their famously awesome and creative Kids Arts & Crafts Class!

Join us every Saturday in November from 12–3 PM for an afternoon of creativity! Kids can have fun making art and take home their creations.

This event is completely FREE, but we ask that you RSVP so we can make sure we have plenty of supplies for everyone.

Adult supervision is required for the duration of the class.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events

Reno Public Market
Every week through Nov 28, 2026.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com