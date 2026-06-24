Kimmi Bitter and The Westside Twang for Artown at RPM

Time & Location

Jul 05, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Imagine the sun-soaked charm of Palm Springs circa ‘62 mixed with a dash of California coastal weirdness in a mod-inspired dreamscape. Kimmi Bitter is a paradox that echoes classic country traditions while breaking the rules at the same time. A rising force in the underground Americana scene, she blends old school with new cool, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike. That boundary-pushing spirit shines in her debut album Old School (2024), which landed in the Top 25 on the Americana Album Radio Chart and earned eight nominations and three wins. The album also topped the Alt. Country Specialty Charts for four consecutive weeks and received an Album of the Year nod from Saving Country Music alongside Sierra Ferrell, Red Clay Strays, and Billy Strings. Her singles “Aquamarine” and “Cowboy Kind of Girl” won Song of the Year at the 2024 and 2025 San Diego Music Awards, beating nominees like Jason Mraz and P.O.D. She followed that momentum with four nominations at the 2025 San Diego Music Awards and wins for Song of the Year and Best Country or Americana Album. Named one of AmericanaFest's biggest musical takeaways, Old School also landed on Whiskey Riff's Top Debut Albums list and was featured on Billboard's “8 Must-Hear New Country Songs.” With major nominations already secured for 2025 and a sophomore album on the way, it's clear—Kimmi Bitter is just getting started.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/kimmi-bitter-and-the-westside-twang-for-artown

