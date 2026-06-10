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Kites For Gaza

Kites For Gaza

Join us for this family friendly event at Rancho San Rafael to stand in solidarity with Palestinians enduring a genocide. In Palestine, kites are a symbol of hope and freedom and have become a sign of resistance against occupation. Come spread the message of hope for Palestine and teach your children the importance of standing up for the oppressed.

Supplies will be provided!

Rancho San Rafael Regional Park
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

CodePink Reno
codepinkreno@proton.me
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park
1595 N Sierra St
Reno, Nevada 89503
https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/parks/park_directory_pages/north_region/rancho_san_rafael_regional_park.php