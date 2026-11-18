La Posada is returning for its second year at Mari Chuy's Midtown — A Community Holiday Fiesta 🎄✨

Date: Saturday, December 19

Time: 5:00–9:00 PM

Where: Mari Chuy’s Midtown

FREE EVENT

All ages • Open to everyone • Family-friendly

Join us for La Posada, our one-night, community holiday celebration inspired by festive Mexican traditions—reimagined for everyone in Reno. No matter who you are or how you celebrate, you’re invited to eat, play, and make memories with us.

What to expect: Piñata party (for kids and grown-ups… sí, adults too!), special holiday bites & treats (tamales, atole/ponche-inspired sips, and more), special performance from @bffc_reno , a visit from Santa (photos encouraged!), lots of games & giveaways for niños and the young at heart, festive music, cozy vibes, and lots of community cariño!

We’ll be serving seasonal Red Pozole, Tamales, Champurrado, Ponche, and our special winter drink... Naughty Snowman. You don't want to miss these limited-time holiday specials! (Full menu + bar available for purchase.)

Bring the crew! Round up the familia, neighbors, and amigos. Come comfy, bring your cameras, and get ready to laugh, snack, and smash that piñata.

Let’s light up the night and continue our La Posada tradition at the heart of Midtown.

Nos vemos, Reno. 🎁❤️

