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Life In The Fast Lane: Eagles Tribute Band at Reno Public Market

Life In The Fast Lane: Eagles Tribute Band at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Aug 01, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Life In The Fast Lane is coming you to LIVE at RPM!
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Life In The Fast Lane has earned their place in the music industry as "America's Most Authentic" Eagles Tribute Band. Performed with enthusiasm, style and conviction, LIFE IN THE FAST LANE brilliantly re-creates the harmonic sounds of the legendary Eagles.

Blending 5-part harmonies & 3 guitars, LIFE IN THE FAST LANE tightly executes the Eagles magical compositions of such songs as Best of My Love, Witchy Woman, Lyin Eyes, The Long Run, and the exquisitely layered Hotel California.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/life-in-the-fast-lane-eagles-tribute-band-2
R

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com