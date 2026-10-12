Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman: Harp and Guitar Duo from Ireland

Chris & Máire’s performances are rooted but eclectic, emotional but adventurous: a breathtaking blend of traditional Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque, spiced with striking new compositions, pieces from Chris’ groundbreaking new solo album ‘Breaking Bach’ – and what THE WEST AUSTRALIAN calls his “delightfully subversive wit”!

Since their début on Cambridge Folk Festival’s main stage in 1987, the world-renowned partnership of Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman has presented its unique musical vision in twenty-four countries on five continents to venues ranging from the tiniest of village halls to palaces in Kyoto and Istanbul, London’s Barbican, Cologne’s Philharmonie, and Town Halls from Sydney to Seattle.