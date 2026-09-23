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Manhattan Short Film Festival: Presented by KUNR and the Joe Crowley Student Union

Manhattan Short Film Festival globe illustration with film strips wrapped around it, displaying still images from various films.

Manhattan Short Film Festival: Presented by KUNR and the Joe Crowley Student Union

KUNR and the Joe Crowley Student Union are proud to present the 29th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. This is your chance to view the 2026 finalist short films and vote for your favorite! 🎞️

There are six showings with limited seating from Thursday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre (3rd Floor) on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

🎟️ Secure your tickets today: unrjcsu.ticketspice.com/manhattan-shorts

🔗 Learn more about the festival and films: manhattanshort.com

University of Nevada, Reno, Joe Crowley Student Union
$16.55 ($15.00 + $1.55 fee)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KUNR Public Radio, Joe Crowley Student Union
University of Nevada, Reno, Joe Crowley Student Union
1664 N Virginia St,
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 784-6505
https://www.unr.edu/union