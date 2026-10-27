Margret's Funk Band Live at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Nov 06, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

We welcome back Margret's Funk Band, live on the RPM stage. Margaret's Funk Band is an old school funk band that plays timeless classics from the 70's to current fan favorites. See you there for good eats + drinks, great music, and a whole lot of festive fun!

Get your groove on with Reno's funk and soul cover group! This event is FREE and open to the public.

Event Link- https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/margrets-funk-band-live-at-reno-public-market-8