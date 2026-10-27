Margret's Funk Band Live at Reno Public Market
Margret's Funk Band Live at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Nov 06, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
We welcome back Margret's Funk Band, live on the RPM stage. Margaret's Funk Band is an old school funk band that plays timeless classics from the 70's to current fan favorites. See you there for good eats + drinks, great music, and a whole lot of festive fun!
Get your groove on with Reno's funk and soul cover group! This event is FREE and open to the public.
Event Link- https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/margrets-funk-band-live-at-reno-public-market-8
Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com