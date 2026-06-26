Michelle Lambert for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 19, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Michelle Lambert is a dynamic singer-songwriter and electric violinist known for her high-energy performances and genre-blending sound. Combining pop, folk, and country influences, she creates music that is both emotionally powerful and rhythmically captivating. Her signature electric violin and strong vocals set her apart, bringing a modern edge to traditional instrumentation and creating a truly unique live experience. Lambert began playing violin at a young age and later expanded into songwriting and performing, developing a style that highlights both her musicianship and storytelling. Her performances seamlessly blend driving violin melodies with heartfelt lyrics, creating a sound that is fresh, engaging, and full of personality. She has earned recognition for her ability to captivate audiences on stage, whether performing intimate acoustic sets or energetic full-band shows. Her music reflects a mix of vulnerability and confidence, drawing listeners in with honest songwriting and memorable melodies. With a growing fan base and a reputation for electrifying live performances, Michelle Lambert continues to make waves as an artist who pushes creative boundaries while staying rooted in authentic musicianship.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/michelle-lambert-for-artown